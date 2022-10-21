Work Set to Begin on Beverly Drive Bridge Over the Dallas North Tollway

The North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will resurface the Beverly Drive bridge over the Dallas North Tollway beginning Saturday, Oct. 22, and is expected to continue through Oct. 27, weather permitting.

The work includes concrete removal and replacement. No overnight work is expected on the project, but drivers can expect to see various construction vehicles, including water trucks and concrete mixers. Traffic control, including barrels and detour signage, will be in place.

“This work is part of NTTA’s continuing effort to maintain the reliable, high-quality roads our customers expect,” an NTTA flyer reads.

For more information, view this flyer distributed by NTTA.