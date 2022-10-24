State Fair of Texas Brings 2.5 Million Visitors in 24 Days

During the State Fair of Texas’ 24-day run, which concluded Oct. 23, nearly 2.5 million people visited.

Fairgoers occupied Fair Park to explore new attractions, education opportunities, live music, and a plethora of food, rides, and family activities.

“At its core, the State Fair of Texas is about community,” said Mitchell Glieber, State Fair of Texas president. “There is nothing more fulfilling for our team than seeing folks from all walks of life gather together and mutually enjoy the fair.”

The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that aims to serve the local and statewide community. Proceeds are used to preserve and improve Fair Park, underwrite community initiatives and support scholarships, and help improve State Fair operations.

“Thanks to our fairgoers visiting, we are able to fulfill our nonprofit mission of supporting agriculture, education, and community involvement year-round,” Glieber said.

















PHOTOS: Courtesy State Fair of Texas