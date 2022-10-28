Faith Friday: HP Presbyterian Church Launches 2022-2023 Highlander Concert Series

Highland Park Presbyterian Church is launching its 47th-annual Highlander Concert Series. Musical talent will hail from near and far to perform in seven concerts at various locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the season finale concluding at the Meyerson Symphony Center in June 2023.

The Highlander Concert Series lineup ranges from Vincent Dubois, France’s leading organist of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, to the Tallis Scholars, an award-winning vocal ensemble that brings Renaissance works to churches spanning the globe. HP Pres’ Greg Hobbs will conduct the resident ensembles and provide all artistic direction.

The season kicked off at Moody Performance Hall in September, and the next concert will be on November 4, in conjunction with SMU as part of the Dallas International Organ Festival. It will feature a solo organ recital by Vincent Dubois, world-renowned titular organist of the Cathedral de Notre-Dame, Paris. His debut in HP Pres’s sanctuary to play the church’s 1983 Casavant French Romantic organ is a not-to-be-missed event.

“We are fortunate to have such a wonderful instrument at Highland Park Presbyterian Church where we can contribute to the cultural life of our city and host one of the world’s leading performers,” said Hobbs. “Everyone is invited to share in this experience of great artistry with us.”

The HP Pres sanctuary seats 900 people, and tickets are not required to attend the November 4 performance. The 90-minute concert is open to all members of the community, including children.

For more information, visit the event website.