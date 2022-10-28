Siblings Look to Help HP Serve Up Another Team Tennis Title

Rogozinski sisters shine in doubles — but not together — for perennial power Scots

They know each other’s games inside and out. They practice together on the tennis court several times a week. Their skills complement one another. And they live under the same roof.

It makes sense that in addition to their singles prowess, twin sisters Eden and Mia Rogozinski would make natural doubles partners. Not so fast.

“We found out we weren’t good together,” Eden said. “We enjoy it except when things get tense. When it’s competitive, it gets hard because I get mad at her.”

Both seniors have been vital contributors to the recent success of the perennial powerhouse HP tennis program, for which they both serve as team captains this season — as long as they’re not on the same court for a match.

“We will cheer for each other no matter what,” Eden said. “I will do whatever I can to help her.”

They started in tennis about 10 years ago, when their grandfather bought each a racket for Christmas. After taking some lessons the following summer, tournament competition followed. Eden has the stronger serve of the two, while Mia benefits from a patient approach on the court.

Eden teamed with Isabella McElfresh to win a Class 5A state title last spring in girls doubles. Mia narrowly missed qualifying for the state tournament in mixed doubles.

“They’ve really matured a lot. They’ve taken a leadership role,” said HP head coach Tylir Jimenez. “They definitely push each other and support each other.”

The Rogozinskis also have been vital contributors to consecutive state titles during the fall team tennis season. They hope to make it three in a row on Oct. 27, when the team will seek its seventh consecutive crown and 23rd overall.

However, the road to another state championship will include more hurdles, with the Scots competing at the Class 6A level this year. They lost to a pair of 6A foes, Southlake Carroll and Allen, during the regular season.

“It’s harder, but it makes all the seniors want it even more,” Mia said. “We’ll be playing a bunch of teams we haven’t played before.”

In 2015, the last time HP was in the 6A classification, the Scots fell in the state semifinals. Yet as the challenge intensifies, the expectations remain as high as ever.

“We’re hitting our stride pretty well,” Jimenez said. “There is something to prove.”