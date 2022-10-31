Tuesday, November 1, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 24-30

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POLITICAL PILFERY

A sign stealer took a Beto sign from a home in the 4000 block of Centenary Drive before 9 a.m. Oct. 27.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Monday

A reckless driver swerved to miss cars stopped at a light in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive, hit a curb, and drove over bushes at 1:20 a.m.

25 Tuesday

A thief took a pair of taillights from a Ford F150 parked in the 4500 block of Rheims Place before 7:30 a.m.

A careless driver hit a Honda CR-V parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village, leaving scratches on the rear bumper before 6:20 p.m., and failed to leave information.

26 Wednesday

An irresponsible driver hit a Tesla Model 3 parked in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue, damaging the rear quarter panel, and left without providing information before 9 a.m.

Reported at 11:36 a.m.: an unwelcome intruder swiped thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, including tennis bracelets and earrings, from a home in the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue.

Not the crunch you want to hear at Mi Cocina… a careless driver backed into a bollard in front of the Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village at 7:58 p.m.

28 Friday 

Arrested at 11:35 p.m.: a 65-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue

29 Saturday 

A jerk scratched the passenger side rear door of a rental BMW parked across from Honor Bar in Highland Park Village before 2:30 p.m.

30 Sunday

A sneaky shoplifter swiped a beanie-style hat and a messenger bag from the Celine store in Highland Park Village and fled in a Nissan Altima at 12:12 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

A jerk drove off in a Ford F250 from the 3600 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 9:32 p.m.

26 Wednesday

A mischief maker shattered the front door entrance of Nardos Design in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 10:56 a.m.

27 Thursday

A thief took $75 worth of stuff from a home in the 2900 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 8 a.m. 

A crook took $70 worth of stuff from a home in the 2900 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 8 a.m.

29 Saturday

A stealer found easy pickings of a pistol and Apple device left in an unlocked Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 9 a.m.

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to take a $2,500 YSL piece, a $300 Chanel piece, $20, and more from a Mercedes in the 4000 block of Greenbrier Drive before 1 p.m.? The Mercedes was left unlocked.

30 Sunday

A crook took a catalytic converter from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked in a garage in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 1:45 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *