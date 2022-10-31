Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 24-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: POLITICAL PILFERY

A sign stealer took a Beto sign from a home in the 4000 block of Centenary Drive before 9 a.m. Oct. 27.

HIGHLAND PARK

24 Monday

A reckless driver swerved to miss cars stopped at a light in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive, hit a curb, and drove over bushes at 1:20 a.m.

25 Tuesday

A thief took a pair of taillights from a Ford F150 parked in the 4500 block of Rheims Place before 7:30 a.m.

A careless driver hit a Honda CR-V parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village, leaving scratches on the rear bumper before 6:20 p.m., and failed to leave information.

26 Wednesday

An irresponsible driver hit a Tesla Model 3 parked in the 3800 block of Lexington Avenue, damaging the rear quarter panel, and left without providing information before 9 a.m.

Reported at 11:36 a.m.: an unwelcome intruder swiped thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, including tennis bracelets and earrings, from a home in the 4300 block of Belclaire Avenue.

Not the crunch you want to hear at Mi Cocina… a careless driver backed into a bollard in front of the Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village at 7:58 p.m.

28 Friday

Arrested at 11:35 p.m.: a 65-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

29 Saturday

A jerk scratched the passenger side rear door of a rental BMW parked across from Honor Bar in Highland Park Village before 2:30 p.m.

30 Sunday

A sneaky shoplifter swiped a beanie-style hat and a messenger bag from the Celine store in Highland Park Village and fled in a Nissan Altima at 12:12 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

A jerk drove off in a Ford F250 from the 3600 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 9:32 p.m.

26 Wednesday

A mischief maker shattered the front door entrance of Nardos Design in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 10:56 a.m.

27 Thursday

A thief took $75 worth of stuff from a home in the 2900 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 8 a.m.

A crook took $70 worth of stuff from a home in the 2900 block of McFarlin Boulevard before 8 a.m.

29 Saturday

A stealer found easy pickings of a pistol and Apple device left in an unlocked Ford F150 in the 4400 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 9 a.m.

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to take a $2,500 YSL piece, a $300 Chanel piece, $20, and more from a Mercedes in the 4000 block of Greenbrier Drive before 1 p.m.? The Mercedes was left unlocked.

30 Sunday

A crook took a catalytic converter from a Mitsubishi Outlander parked in a garage in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 1:45 p.m.