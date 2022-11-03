Want To Remodel Before a Big Event? Better Plan Ahead

By: Sherry and Paul Zurch

With the holidays fast approaching, many homeowners start thinking about how different the holiday entertaining experience would be if they had a newly renovated, updated home to entertain and create new memories with family and friends.

It’s not uncommon for us to start receiving calls as soon as summer vacations end and children return to school about renovations to kitchens, bathrooms, and common areas of the house that are front and center during the holidays.

What most homeowners don’t realize is how long it takes to plan and execute a remodeling project properly.

We suggest homeowners start the design and planning process six to 12 months before the desired completion date to ensure their remodel is completed in time for a significant event such as a wedding, Thanksgiving, or Christmas, especially if you are planning a large-scale renovation.

Smaller cosmetic remodels that don’t involve reconfiguring spaces or moving or opening walls can be planned and executed in a shorter timeframe. However, you need to have realistic expectations before you engage a professional designer, architect, and builder.

By now, most are aware of the lingering supply chain issues that have, in many cases, drastically raised the cost and anticipated lead times of building materials, appliances, windows, insulation, etc.

A shortage of microchips has not only disrupted the auto industry but has also affected the home building industry. Many building products with smart home technology, such as appliances, are taking 10-12 months to receive.

A seasoned builder, along with the design team, can identify these extended lead-time products and pre-purchase them early in the design process to ensure they are received when it’s time to install.

To minimize lengthy delays during construction, we educate our clients about the benefits of spending more time in design and project planning before rushing to start a project. This helps alleviate issues, especially if you’re living in the house or temporarily renting a place during renovations.

If you are considering renovating or building a custom home, there is no better time than now to start planning. Choose a builder or remodeler with extensive experience with your type of project, who works in your surrounding neighborhoods, and has solid relationships with great interior designers, architects, engineers, trades, and vendors to ensure your project is thoughtfully designed, planned, and specified before you ever sign a construction agreement.

Sherry and Paul Zuch are partners with Alair Homes Dallas|Zuch, a building, remodeling, and renovating company. Visit www.alairzuch.com.