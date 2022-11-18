Laurel Leigh Looney–Rhett Michael Butler

Laurel Leigh Looney and Rhett Michael Butler were united in marriage on July 9, 2022, at Park Cities Baptist Church. The Reverend Travis Cook officiated the ceremony. A reception of dinner and dancing followed at the Historical Hall of State.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Lee Looney of University Park. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.W. “Pete” Hill of Highland Park and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Robert Looney of Fort Worth.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Thomas Butler of Keller. He is the grandson of Mrs. Edna Ruth Cole of Keller, the late Mr. Dean Cole, and the late Mr. and Mrs.Thomas Butler of Kansas City.

Presented in marriage by her parents, the bride was escorted down the aisle on the arm of her father. The bride chose a timeless ivory silk satin gown with a sweetheart neckline. The cathedral-length train was adorned with silk buttons to the end of the train and was accompanied by a shimmering scalloped lace cathedral veil.

Attending the bride in blush pink gowns were Caroline Livingston Stevenson as matron of honor and Hannah Jainne Kennedy as maid of honor. Her bridesmaids included Carson Shelton Adkins, Grace Anne Brewer, Elizabeth Anne Brown, Christina Dee Butler, Lauren Elizabeth Gaines, Amy Elizabeth Jodry, Caroline Grace Hill, Elizabeth Anne Hill, Mary Kelly Kennedy, and Amanda Michelle Ritzman.

The house party included Julia Claiborne Colley, Kylie Nicole Kertz, Kendall Ellen Looney, Caroline Riley Robertson, and Madison Clare Speier.

Serving the groom as best man was John Audrey Moss. His groomsmen included Clinton Craig Ator, Joel Curtis Brown, Drew Benton Butler, Jack Davies Davis, Sebastian Edward Gatewood, Sean Lawson Griffin, Layne Christian Looney, Scott Richard Orsak, Ryan Stephen Powell, Compton Michael Stocki, and Ryan Winslow.

The ushers were Richard Bradley Dickson, James Edward Kennedy III, and Eli Xavier Williams.

The flower girl was Claire Ann Monger. The ring bearers were Cole Thomas Brungardt, Nolan Paul Brungardt, Lucas Benton Butler, and Nicholas Michael Monger.

The bride is a graduate of Highland Park High School. In 2014, she received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Auburn University, where she was President of Tri Delta sorority. Laurel is a Registered Nurse currently serving in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Medical City Dallas Children’s Hospital.

The groom is a graduate of Keller High School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Engineering from the University of North Texas. Rhett is utilizing his engineering education and experience to support Trammell Crow Residential’s real estate development initiatives.

Following their wedding trip to the Dominican Republic, the newlyweds have made Dallas their home.