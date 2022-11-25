KidneyTexas Inc. 2022 Runway Report

Philanthropic and fashionable Dallasites showed their support at KidneyTexas Inc’s 2022 Runway Report fashion show and luncheon Oct. 25 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

The fashion show, produced by Jan Strimple Productions, featured designs from Tootsies, joined by Betty Reiter, Nardos Design, Don Morphy, and more.

Before the show, Dr. Goran Klintmalm was recognized as the Everson Walls Legacy Award honoree, Sandy Secor as the Sue Goodnight Service Award honoree, and Therese Rourk with the Community Award.

The event supporting beneficiaries Baylor Scott & White Foundation, Camp Reynal, Children’s Medical Center Foundation, Southwest Transplant Alliance, and Texas Health Resources Foundation was chaired by luncheon chairs Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo, with Jeanne and George Lewis serving as honorary chairs.

Jan Strimple, fashion

show producer Donna Arp Weitzman, President, KidneyTexas, Inc.;Therese Rourk recipient of the Community Award Scott Murray, emcee; Dr. Carla Russo, luncheon chair;Sir Earl Toon, featured performer; Regina Bruce, luncheon chair; John Pickett PHOTOS: Danny Campbell Photography