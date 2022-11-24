Real Talk: Lindley Arthur

Lindley Arthur launched her namesake interior design business more than a decade ago, seeing it as a natural expansion of her shop on Antique Row on Lovers Lane.

“I originally studied journalism at OU and worked in corporate PR for several years before transitioning back home to be with my two sons,” she said. “In 2008, I opened a booth at Antique Row on Lovers Lane, which slowly evolved into designing my own home and my friends’ homes before I launched Lindley Arthur Interiors in 2010.”

She and her team focus on residential projects in Texas and beyond.

If you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

I believe the time I spent in PR was more valuable than studying interior design in college. So much of what we do is client communication and handling issues when they arise — my background prepared me for that. Another piece of advice is to stay true to your aesthetic. Read design books and magazines and follow bloggers whose style you admire. Have the confidence to express your own personal look, and don’t be influenced by the current trends that ebb and flow.

What is the best thing about being an interior designer?

Without a doubt, the people I work with. Not only do I have an amazing team of women that I work with at Lindley Arthur Interiors, but I have had the ability to build relationships with so many of my clients that have become close friends.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

I’ve seen clients in Dallas get more specific about what appeals to them personally. Several years ago, most of our clients wanted very similar looks for their homes, but lately, we are seeing homeowners with more diversified tastes who have a better idea of what design style they want to achieve. In addition, I believe Dallas is getting more traditional overall. We continue receiving more requests for a curated, collected look with deeper colors to provide a comfortable space that feels like home.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

In my first job in corporate PR, I decided to grasscloth my gray cubicle — that should have been my first clue that maybe I was in the wrong profession.