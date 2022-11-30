Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 21-27
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SWIPED SUNGLASSES
An employee stole sunglasses from a NorthPark Center retail store before 2:25 p.m. Nov. 21. Was the employee discount not enough?
21 Monday
A fraudster gained access to a man’s account without consent before 3:25 p.m. in the 6500 block of Forestshire Drive.
Burglarized before 9:51 p.m.: a man’s home in the 4900 block of Brookview Drive.
A not-so-sneaky shoplifter stole from a store in Inwood Village before 5:22 p.m.
At an unlisted time, a man’s property in the parking lot of Everleigh Forestwood was damaged.
22 Tuesday
Before 7:43 a.m., a “suspicious person” was reported inside of the garage electric room of a building in the 6700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
A thief entered a building at the intersection of Forest Lane and the Dallas North Tollway and took property before 10:23 a.m.
Before 12:35 p.m., a woman’s car window was broken and property was stolen in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
Reported before 6:49 p.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 8900 block of North Central Expressway.
23 Wednesday
A man’s property was stolen before 1:05 a.m. at the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities.
Before 10:39 a.m., a fraudster called a man in the 4300 block of Glenleigh Drive asking for money to bail a child out of jail.
A burglar entered a woman’s property without consent before 11:05 a.m. in the 6900 block of Currin Drive.
A robber tried to use force to steal a man’s property before 11:44 a.m. at Bank of America at the Market at Preston Forest.
A thief took a man’s watch and ran off before 1:08 p.m. at Comerica Bank in the 8200 block of Preston Road.
Before 3:26 p.m., a burglar broke a woman’s shed door and stole property from it in the 4400 block of Ridgeside Drive.
Someone stole from a woman in the 4200 block of Sexton Lane at an unlisted time.
A shoplifter stole from a man in a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.
24 Thursday
An unknown male entered a man’s backyard before 3:31 a.m. in the 11000 block of Edgemere Road.
A drunk driver was caught before 3:39 a.m. in the 6900 block of Royal Lane.
Found property was reported before 5:43 a.m. in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.
25 Friday
A burglar broke into a man’s car in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 3:16 p.m.
Stolen before 8:51 p.m.: a man’s car from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.
A woman’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 9:37 p.m.
At an unknown time, a man’s car was entered without damage, but property was stolen before 3:40 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
26 Saturday
At an unknown time, a reckless driver hit a woman’s car and fled the scene without leaving information in the 6600 block of Del Norte Lane.
An unwelcome guest entered a man’s gate, took clothing, and then fled the scene at an unlisted time in the 6600 block of Willow Lane.
Someone stole from a restaurant in the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.
A shoplifter stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.
27 Sunday
Stolen before 3:02 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot of Preston Center.
Someone stole from NorthPark Center before 3:49 p.m.
Before 5:39 p.m. at NorthPark Center, a reckless visitor hit a man in the head with a cooking pan.
An unknown thief took property off of a woman’s vehicle before 6:46 p.m. in the 3700 block of Inwood Road.
An abandoned vehicle was reported before 7:11 p.m. in the 6800 block of Walnut Hill Lane.
Property that was stolen out of Grapevine was recovered before 8:32 p.m. in the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview Apartments.