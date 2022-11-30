Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 21-27

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SWIPED SUNGLASSES

An employee stole sunglasses from a NorthPark Center retail store before 2:25 p.m. Nov. 21. Was the employee discount not enough?

21 Monday

A fraudster gained access to a man’s account without consent before 3:25 p.m. in the 6500 block of Forestshire Drive.

Burglarized before 9:51 p.m.: a man’s home in the 4900 block of Brookview Drive.

A not-so-sneaky shoplifter stole from a store in Inwood Village before 5:22 p.m.

At an unlisted time, a man’s property in the parking lot of Everleigh Forestwood was damaged.

22 Tuesday

Before 7:43 a.m., a “suspicious person” was reported inside of the garage electric room of a building in the 6700 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A thief entered a building at the intersection of Forest Lane and the Dallas North Tollway and took property before 10:23 a.m.

Before 12:35 p.m., a woman’s car window was broken and property was stolen in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Reported before 6:49 p.m.: an abandoned vehicle in the 8900 block of North Central Expressway.

23 Wednesday

A man’s property was stolen before 1:05 a.m. at the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities.

PHOTO: Unpslash

Before 10:39 a.m., a fraudster called a man in the 4300 block of Glenleigh Drive asking for money to bail a child out of jail.

A burglar entered a woman’s property without consent before 11:05 a.m. in the 6900 block of Currin Drive.

A robber tried to use force to steal a man’s property before 11:44 a.m. at Bank of America at the Market at Preston Forest.

A thief took a man’s watch and ran off before 1:08 p.m. at Comerica Bank in the 8200 block of Preston Road.

Before 3:26 p.m., a burglar broke a woman’s shed door and stole property from it in the 4400 block of Ridgeside Drive.

Someone stole from a woman in the 4200 block of Sexton Lane at an unlisted time.

A shoplifter stole from a man in a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

24 Thursday

An unknown male entered a man’s backyard before 3:31 a.m. in the 11000 block of Edgemere Road.

A drunk driver was caught before 3:39 a.m. in the 6900 block of Royal Lane.

Found property was reported before 5:43 a.m. in the 6600 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

25 Friday

A burglar broke into a man’s car in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 3:16 p.m.

Stolen before 8:51 p.m.: a man’s car from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A woman’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 9:37 p.m.

At an unknown time, a man’s car was entered without damage, but property was stolen before 3:40 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

26 Saturday

At an unknown time, a reckless driver hit a woman’s car and fled the scene without leaving information in the 6600 block of Del Norte Lane.

An unwelcome guest entered a man’s gate, took clothing, and then fled the scene at an unlisted time in the 6600 block of Willow Lane.

Someone stole from a restaurant in the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

A shoplifter stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

27 Sunday

Stolen before 3:02 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot of Preston Center.

Someone stole from NorthPark Center before 3:49 p.m.

Before 5:39 p.m. at NorthPark Center, a reckless visitor hit a man in the head with a cooking pan.

An unknown thief took property off of a woman’s vehicle before 6:46 p.m. in the 3700 block of Inwood Road.

PHOTO: Unsplash

An abandoned vehicle was reported before 7:11 p.m. in the 6800 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Property that was stolen out of Grapevine was recovered before 8:32 p.m. in the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview Apartments.