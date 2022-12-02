Faith Friday: Park Cities Presbyterian Church Participates in Boxes of Blessing

Park Cities Presbyterian Church will help fill 11,000 Boxes of Blessing Dec. 3 with nonperishable food for Dallasites in need.

More than 1,000 volunteers will load food from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at BCW Warehouse at 6100 Cedar Springs Road.

“As we continue to do this work, we pray that we would find great joy in knowing that we are extending the name of Christ into this city,” Park Cities Presbyterian Church senior pastor Mark Davis said.

When volunteers show up to fill boxes on packing day, the BCW Foods warehouse is transformed into six assembly lines packing nearly 2,000 boxes each. Thirty-five partner organizations, including Salvation Army, Voice of Hope, Mercy Street, Behind Every Door, and more, then pick up boxes to distribute them to people in need in Dallas.

For more information, visit Park Cities Presbyterian Church’s website.