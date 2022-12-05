Society of St. Vincent de Paul Among 2022 Fall Grant Recipients

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Catholic Campus Ministry at SMU are among 15 charities chosen for fall 2022 grants from the Catholic Foundation.

The Catholic Foundation awarded $957,429 to 15 local schools, churches, and community organizations during the Nov. 17 fall grant ceremony.

Funding supports a wide range of projects, including building repairs, a software system, an HVAC repair, an outreach project, school hall renovations, mental health programs, parish welcome center furnishings, student lockers, security upgrades, pharmacy expansion, a donation delivery truck, and more.

The grants are funded by the Foundation’s unrestricted Philanthropy Fund as well as funds established by individuals and families to carry out their charitable goals.

In 2021, The Catholic Foundation awarded 2,400 grants totaling more than $21.5 million. Over time, The Foundation has provided more than $250 million in grants.

