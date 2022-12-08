DFW Airport CEO to Receive Distinguished Leadership Award From the Ireland Funds

The Ireland Funds’ announced DFW Airport CEO Sean Donahue as the recipient of the Distinguished Business Leadership Award for 2023. Ireland Funds’ made the announcement on Nov. 17 at the Dallas Arboretum.

Donahue will be honored March 18, 2023, at the Texas Emerald Ball held at the Adolphus Hotel.

“I am honored to be selected by The Ireland Funds for this prestigious award and look forward to March 18,” said Donahue.

The Ireland Funds is a global philanthropic network whose mission seeks to promote and support peace, culture, education, and community development throughout the island of Ireland and among Irish communities around the world.

“We look forward to honoring Sean with the Distinguished Business Leader Award. A great leader, he has shown his ability in running one of the most successful airports in the world,” said Ireland Funds’ national board member, Thomas W. Codd.