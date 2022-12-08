Meadowbrook School Finds New Home Starting August 2023

The Meadowbrook School will be moving to a new location in August 2023.

The new location will be located on the Unity of Dallas church campus at 6525 Forest Lane (but the school is non-religious). This will be the school’s 53rd year serving Dallas families, and all of the teachers and staff will be returning.

“We are thrilled to be able to carry on the legacy of Meadowbrook,” said longtime teacher Jane Garner. “Meadowbrook will continue to be a one-of-a-kind place for advanced learning and childhood development.”

In August, the Meadowbrook School owners announced that they had sold the school and the 2022-2023 would be its final year. However, following a change of events, the school has been converted to a nonprofit and will continue at its new location.

Meadowbrook has a structured program that allows freedom for children to learn at their own developmental stage while providing a foundation in phonics, reading, writing, and math. The teaching method begins in the pre-K3 program and builds through kindergarten with two full-time teachers in each classroom.

“Meadowbrook School’s mission is for every child to love school, be excited about learning, and feel good about themselves,” said Meadowbrook director Whitney Morris. “We focus on the whole child, helping children develop academically, socially, emotionally, and physically.”

School tours are taking place Jan. 12 and Jan. 19. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year are now live, and more information can be found at Meadowbrook-School.com.