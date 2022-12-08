TJ Legacy Walk to Feature Bricks Donated by Alumni

Thomas Jefferson High School alumni are invited to donate a brick or stone in the new TJ Legacy Walk.

The school’s new building will open Jan. 9, following the campus’ destruction in the 2019 tornado.

(READ: Thomas Jefferson HS Projected to Open in January)

Each donation will be permanently acknowledged and will benefit current and future students through the new TJ Excellence Fund, started by the TJ Alumni Association.

“Even with a tornado, a move to a school outside its district, and limited facilities, TJ has been outperforming comparable schools,” the alumni association’s website reads. “Ben Jones, the new principal, has set the bar high to take TJ to the highest level of achievement at the new school.”

The excellence fund will support student tutoring and its incentives, teacher classroom support, homeless students, special needs students, and extracurricular programs.

The TJ Legacy Walk will span the new courtyard between the cafeteria and gymnasium and will open to the athletic fields.

Bricks can be purchased online at TJDallasAlum.org. They cost $100 for a 4-by-8-inch brick, $250 for 8-by-8-inch, and $500 for 12-by-12-inch.