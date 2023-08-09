Thursday, August 10, 2023

File photo
Crime Park Cities Preston Hollow 

DPD: Officer Shot, Injured in 2400 Block of Northwest Highway

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments , ,

Dallas police say an officer was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 9, and his covert vehicle stolen in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries and the vehicle was recovered, according to the Dallas Police Department. 

Police haven’t made arrests in this case and the incident remains under investigation. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Rachel Snyder

