DPD: Officer Shot, Injured in 2400 Block of Northwest Highway
Dallas police say an officer was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 9, and his covert vehicle stolen in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries and the vehicle was recovered, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Police haven’t made arrests in this case and the incident remains under investigation. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.