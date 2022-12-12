Hackberry Creek Improvements are On the Way

$5.8 million available for project as part of capital improvement plan

The town of Highland Park could soon move forward with improvements to the Hackberry Creek corridor with the mayor and council members expected to review the first phase in early 2023.

“With Hackberry Creek being the town’s largest park amenity, the intent of the project is to preserve the park’s natural beauty, restore and protect it from degradation, and protect the town’s bordering infrastructure,” said Lori Chapin, director of engineering for Highland Park.

Updates would include restoring the infrastructure of the walls and outfalls and mitigating erosion along the creek.

For the first phase, Kimley-Horn Associates is completing the core project design elements at the 30% milestone, evaluating the deferred vision projects, and validating cost estimates. The Town Council has approximately $5.8 million available for this project in the town’s 10-year capital improvement plan.

Depending on what direction the council opts for, the overall project could take years to complete and is subject to available funding provided by the council and programmed within the capital improvement plan.

“The town has studied the drainage and infrastructure of Hackberry Creek for some time and is now prepared to implement a plan to fortify and maintain the creek’s bed and the surrounding landscaped elevations,” Mayor Will C. Beecherl said.

An existing master plan, based on an analysis of the physical condition of the Hackberry Creek corridor between Byron Avenue and Armstrong Avenue, is guiding design efforts, with three anticipated categories of improvement:

Erosion control systems that would retain walls to restore channel banks, bridge abutments, and storm drain headwalls that have eroded or have the potential of eroding.

Systems, products, and materials that are sympathetic to the natural landscape and stone pedestrian bridges in the creek corridor.

Pedestrian walkways, benches, site amenities, landscape lighting, and irrigation that could be integrated into the area.

“Continuing the legacy and natural beauty of Hackberry Creek, special care and attention will be given to improve design and materials being compatible with existing conditions,” the town’s website reads.

Preparing the master plan involved community meetings and discussions with the Town Council and consultant MESA Design Group.