Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT CONUNDRUM

How did a thief get away with a New Holland skid steer parked in the 5400 block of Abbott Avenue before 7 a.m. Dec. 9?

HIGHLAND PARK

5 Monday

Reported at 8:16 a.m.: a burglar got into a home in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive and pried open a toolbox to make off with a variety of tools, including a table saw, air compressor, nail guns, additional drills, and more.

A crook took various HVAC parts, two hot water heaters, and 12 cabinet handles from a home in the 3300 block of St. Johns Drive before 2:29 p.m.

6 Tuesday

A driver in an 18-wheeler trying to turn onto Roland Avenue from the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue hit a stop sign on Arcady and damaged landscaped grass at 9:47 a.m.

A stealer found easy pickings of a pair of Tyler boots and a bag containing $200 worth of Christmas decorations left in an unlocked Range Rover in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue.

Reported at 8:47 p.m.: a porch pirate pilfered a package containing a textbook from a home in the 3600 block of Stratford Avenue.

7 Wednesday

Arrested at 1 p.m.: a 47-year-old man for warrants in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

Arrested at 6:30 p.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of public intoxication at Livingston Avenue and Preston Road.

Arrested at 11:15 p.m.: a 28-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane.

8 Thursday

Reported at 4:36 p.m.: a crook cut, but didn’t take a catalytic converter from a Chevrolet HHR parked in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue.

9 Friday

A burglar took a rifle, rifle scope, and a bottle of prescription medication from a Kia Optima in the 4400 block of Westway Avenue before 8:30 a.m.

Reported at 10:10 a.m.: a pilferer picked up a package containing an air scrubber from a home in the 5000 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 2 p.m.: a 27-year-old man for a warrant in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Monday

An intruder got into a home in the 4300 block of Grassmere Lane at 1:20 a.m.

A jerk took an iPad mini and a pair of AirPods from a home in the 4300 block of Druid Lane before 2:40 a.m.

A thief took a Trek bicycle from outside a home in the 3900 block of Hanover Street before 7 a.m.

6 Tuesday

How easy was it for a stealer to swipe a MacBook from a Land Rover in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza before 2:30 p.m.? The Land Rover was unlocked.

An opportunistic thief took plumbing equipment from a Chevrolet G20 plumbing van in the 3400 block of Rosedale Avenue before 3:40 p.m.

7 Wednesday

A ne’er do well took a Goyard wallet, $500, and four credit/debit cards from a Mercedes SUV parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 2:10 p.m.

8 Thursday

Reported at 11:51 a.m.: A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 4000 block of Amherst Street.

A crook took two Rolex Daytona watches, an iPad, three credit/debit cards, and more from a Ferrari parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 2:20 p.m.

10 Saturday

A pilferer picked up a pair of Beretta pistols from a Ford F250 parked in the 2900 block of Amherst Street before 2:30 p.m.

A pair of shoplifters swiped perfumes from a CVS in the 6700 block of Preston Road before 5 p.m.

11 Sunday

A scammer used the information of a man from the 4400 block of McFarlin Boulevard to buy three cell phones before midnight.