Out & About: Fashion Group International of Dallas Night of Stars

Some of the most fashionable Dallasites gathered at the Thompson Hotel on Nov. 18 for the Fashion Group International of Dallas’ (FGI) Night of Stars gala.

Attendees of the event, which raises funds for scholarships for aspiring fashion designers, included stars of the fashion industry, business owners, philanthropists, influencers, and more.

Event chairs Ken Weber, Richard Rivas, and Cristina Graham presided over the evening’s glitzy festivities, which also included an awards segment that recognized Fern Mallis, widely credited as the creator of New York Fashion Week, with an Icon of Innovation Award, Levi Palmer, winner of the British Vogue Fashion Award, with a career achievement in design award, and House of Pierre Cardin with a lifetime achievement in fashion award.

“Never have we had such an International and diverse group of honorees,” said Ken Weber, Night of Stars co-chair.

Ahead of the gala, Mallis, also well known for her conversations with leaders in fashion at the 92nd Street Y in New York, spoke in Dallas about what it means to be an innovator in fashion and the changes she’s seen in the industry ahead of the gala.

“After a very big job for 20 years of running Fashion Week, which I started and put together, people (wanted to know) what’s next? How do you top that?” Mallis said.

The answer ended up being a series interviewing designers at the 92nd Street Y and her subsequent books with those interviews, Fashion Icons and Fashion Icons 2.

She said she’s encouraged by recent shifts in the fashion world.

“The things that are changing now in the industry that are encouraging to me are the focus on sustainability. There’s a lot of that happening, and I think everybody’s still learning how to do it and trying to figure it out because it’s a huge endeavor to make your collections completely sustainable,” Mallis added. “I’m (also) enjoying that the designers have become much more conscious of diversity with their runway shows.”

