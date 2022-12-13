Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 5-11

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: MARRED MERCHANDISE

A shopper who damaged retail clothing received a criminal trespass warning before 12:17 p.m. Nov. 6 at NorthPark Center.

5 Monday

A shoplifter (who was in possession of 0.1 grams of heroin) took items from a retail store in NorthPark Center without paying before 2:27 p.m.

Stolen before 10:02 p.m.: a man’s car from the parking lot of Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field.

6 Tuesday

Stolen before 7:31 a.m.: a man’s vehicle from a home in the 6800 block of Bradbury Lane.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar forced entry into a man’s car and attempted to hotwire it before 12:42 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 2:42 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Lovers Lane: a man’s rear license plate.

A man’s front license plate was stolen before 4:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of Drane Drive.

An unknown vandal damaged the driver’s side window of a car in the 10900 block of Strait Lane before 4:44 p.m.

A woman’s car was damaged before 6:10 p.m. in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

Marijuana was found before 9:38 p.m. in the 12700 block of Hillcrest Road.

A woman was stolen from at an unlisted time at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel by the Galleria.

7 Wednesday

A woman working at a NorthPark Center restaurant was verbally threatened over the phone before 7:22 p.m.

Before 8:22 p.m., a burglar smashed a woman’s sliding glass door, entered, and attempted to take property in the 6900 block of Baxtershire Drive.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A cyberspace crime was committed against a man in the 6700 block of Northwood Road at an unlisted time.

8 Thursday

Someone was busted for public intoxication before 3:59 p.m. in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

A sneaky stealer removed property from the 6000 block of Desco Drive before 5:59 p.m.

9 Friday

Abandoned property was reported before 9:21 a.m. in the 6800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Before 5:29 p.m., an unknown destructor damaged a man’s car and removed items from it in the parking lot of Preston Oaks.

10 Saturday

A public drunk was caught before 4:58 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church.

11 Sunday

Reported before 1:53 a.m.: an injured person in a home in the 6200 block of Deloache Avenue.

A woman’s property was reported as lost before 3:08 a.m. in the 6300 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

PHOTO: Pixabay

An abandoned vehicle was left running in the 9900 block of Edgemere Road before 6:25 p.m.

A thief took property off of a woman’s car before 6:52 p.m. in the parking lot of the Preston Tower Condominiums.