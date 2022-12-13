Sharpe, Kelly Not Seeking Re-Election

Highland Park ISD school board president Tom Sharpe and trustee Stacy Kelly won’t seek re-election when their terms expire in May. Both have served on the board since 2017.

The filing period for the May 6 school board election for the trustee place 6 and 7 seats begins Jan. 18 and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 18.

During their time on the board, Kelly and Sharpe were heavily involved ​​in the implementation of the 2015 bond program, boundary rezoning and the subsequent opening of the first new school in HPISD since 1948, Boone Elementary, the district’s COVID-19 response, and the community’s approval of the Golden Penny election that has funded staff pay increases.

Sharpe has served as board president since May 2021 after serving as vice president from February to May 2021.

He also served on various committees, including the pandemic response committee, fundraising alignment, boundary rezoning, performance standards, and property acquisitions.

“It has been an honor to serve such a great a community,” Sharpe said. “Working with fantastic people who care so much about HP has been the most rewarding aspect of serving and carrying out important work on behalf of our students, staff, families and community. It’s the people who make HPISD excellent. Whether we were working together to plan for a new fifth elementary school, collaborating on boundary rezoning efforts or navigating unforeseen challenges of a global pandemic, I am extremely proud of the work we’ve done together throughout my term as a trustee, and I appreciate our community for entrusting me to serve.”

Kelly’s served as board vice president in 2021-2022. Her committee service assignments included accountability and assessment, the elementary #5 planning committee, boundary rezoning, the ELA subcommittee, District Leadership Council, and communications. She also served as the board representative for HP Arts and PTA Presidents.

“Serving the students, staff, parents, and community as an HPISD Trustee has been one of my greatest honors and privileges. It is something I have never taken lightly and will always cherish,” Kelly said. “As part of a phenomenal team composed of trustees, students, staff, parents, and the community, I am most proud of the way we’ve continued to academically prepare students, stayed on time and on budget through the bond program, integrated form and function into STEAM and MAPS programming along with the Moody Innovation Institute rollout, increased staff compensation and forged lifelong relationships. I know our students will continue to receive a world-class education because all of the people who support them have their best interests at heart and are passionate about education. Go Scots!”