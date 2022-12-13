Strong Safety: Demery Looks for Fourth Title with Panthers

Versatile Parish senior has handled spotlight with humility, hard work

As Daniel Demery finishes his fourth season as a starter for Parish Episcopal, the Panthers are closing in on their fourth consecutive TAPPS state championship.

That synonymous success is certainly not coincidental, as Demery has made an impact all over the field for almost 50 games in a Parish uniform.

He’s primarily a safety — where he will suit up for the University of Mississippi beginning next fall — but also lines up in the offensive backfield and as a kick returner. In other words, Demery is usually in the middle of the action.

If the Panthers win a historic fourth straight TAPPS 6A crown on Dec. 2 in Waco, their overall record during that four-year stretch will be 46-4.

“Winning a state championship is hard, especially in Texas,” Demery said. “Winning four in a row would be a great accomplishment. When people doubt us, it gives us the drive to want to win more.”

Demery is delivering that message more forcefully to his teammates these days, a contrast to the 2019 season when he was a soft-spoken newcomer adjusting to the varsity level.

“Even though I was a freshman, people saw me as a leader, but I was a leader by example,” said Demery, a New Orleans native. “My teammates need me to make big plays for us to win games.”

His offensive contributions have diminished — Demery had just four touches during the regular season, compared to nine last year — but his responsibilities have grown on a stout defensive unit that allowed more than 21 points just once in 10 games.

“Over the years, the defense has gotten more recognition,” said Demery, who scored three defensive touchdowns a year ago. “We’ve been able to grow together.”

Demery’s experience in high-pressure games will serve him well at Mississippi, which has emerged as a powerhouse in the Southeastern Conference, widely regarded as the deepest league in the country.

“[Head coach] Lane Kiffin has definitely changed the program around,” said Demery, who verbally committed to the Rebels during the spring and plans to sign in December. “They’re not just a team. They’re family.”

Parish head coach Daniel Novakov has watched Demery mature from a freshman phenom into a senior captain while remaining consistent on the field and level-headed off it.

“It takes somebody with character and integrity to handle all that attention and stay humble. He’s the right kind of person to have in your program,” Novakov said. “He’s the true definition of a warrior.”