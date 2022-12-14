St. Mark’s Sophomore Raises $35.9K for JDRF

Following a Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis, Schildkraut is leading ‘The A Team’

April 7, 2021, marked the day that Aaron Schildkraut was sent to the hospital during a routine doctor visit following a diabetic ketoacidosis diagnosis.

“When I was first diagnosed, I felt like my life would never be normal again, but I am lucky to have access to great resources, and with experience, Type 1 Diabetes is now something that is just part of my daily routine,” Schildkraut said.

About a year and a half later, he’s leading “The A Team,” the top fundraising team for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s Dallas walk.

The A Team raised $35,908 as of Nov. 12, the day of the walk. Schildkraut uses his experience as a driving force to raise money for others in similar situations.

“From the very beginning, the JDRF provided critical information to help me, from videos and other online resources to in-person classes and community building events,” Schildkraut said. “Given that experience, I knew I would end up dedicating time to the JDRF and to others with the same condition.”

In his first year participating in the walk, Schildkraut is proud to raise money for research that will deliver new devices, technologies, and medicines to improve the lives of those with diabetes.

“When I first decided to participate in this year’s One Walk, my goal was simply to be part of the event,” Schildkraut said. “I had no idea of the reception that our message would receive or of the outpouring of support that would happen.”

He has seen success fundraising with “The A Team” by reaching out to family and friends and sharing his story through social media.

“My parents have encouraged me to be open about my experience, being diagnosed and all that has happened since, and there have been a lot of ups and downs,” Schildkraut said. “I hope and believe that this has helped others connect with my story and that it inspired them to support our team.”

Since his diagnosis, Schildkraut said the most significant change has been to his mindset, as he must take responsibility in caring for himself.

“As the JDRF says, ‘There are no off days with Type 1 Diabetes,’” Schildkraut said. “Even with a consistent routine, the outcomes of my daily program can vary. Unexplained blood sugar highs and lows can sometimes wake me up in the middle of the night or completely derail my day.”

Schildkraut said the typical warning signs of Type 1 Diabetes could include frequent urination, extreme thirst, fatigue and weakness, unexplained weight loss, and increased appetite. He encourages anyone who experiences these signs to get checked as soon as possible.