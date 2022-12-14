Virgin Hotels Speakeasy Open Until Christmas Eve

St. Nick’s Suite Escape, the Virgin Hotels Dallas’ 12 days of Christmas speakeasy and pop-up holiday bar, is now open through Dec. 24.

Guests can make reservations to enjoy “merry spirits,” such as a Peppermintini or Mrs. Claus’ Margarita.

To make a reservation, visit the pop-up’s Eventbrite. Reservations can be made for 1.5 hour time slots at 6 p.m., 7:45 p.m., or 9:30 p.m. each night until Dec. 24. A $10 deposit is required to hold a spot, but a $10 credit will be added to guest’s bills upon entry.