Guests Enjoy Burgers & Burgundy, Eye Return of House of DIFFA

A record-breaking crowd enjoyed food prepared by a plethora of chefs from Dallas’ finest restaurants and ever-flowing wine during the 13th annual Burgers & Burgundy fundraiser on Oct. 14 at Peace Plaza.

Cathedral of Hope donated the venue while ticket sales and a luxury silent auction brought in tens of thousands of dollars to support HIV/AIDS service organizations and provide direct care to those living with HIV/AIDS. The guest list topped 500.

The Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA) mission: creating the first AIDS-free generation.

DIFFA Dallas also revealed the anticipated theme for House of DIFFA, the runway fashion show, gala, and luxury auction presented by The Louis L. Borick Foundation: “The List.” After many years at the Omni Dallas, it will return to the Hilton Anatole on May 13, 2023.

“You will not want to miss this elevated evening of art, music, and fashion,” House of DIFFA co-chair Richard Rivas said. “You’re on The List.”