Dallas Leaders Earn Mayor’s Distinguished Service Awards
Mayor Eric Johnson presented five Dallasites with the first-ever Mayor’s Distinguished Service Awards.
The award honors notable and significant contributions of Dallas residents to the city. The award is now the highest honor — other than the Key to the City — that is awarded to civilians by the mayor.
The awardees are as follows:
- Eddie Bernice Johnson, U.S. Representative
- Lyda Hill, Dallas philanthropist
- Kay Bailey Hutchison, former U.S. Senator and permanent representative to NATO
- David Kunkle, former Dallas police chief
- Dr. Harry Robinson Jr., founder of the African-American Museum of Dallas