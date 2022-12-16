Friday, December 16, 2022

PHOTO: Source Twitter @Johnson4Dallas
Dallas Leaders Earn Mayor’s Distinguished Service Awards

Mayor Eric Johnson presented five Dallasites with the first-ever Mayor’s Distinguished Service Awards.

The award honors notable and significant contributions of Dallas residents to the city. The award is now the highest honor — other than the Key to the City — that is awarded to civilians by the mayor.

The awardees are as follows:

  • Eddie Bernice Johnson, U.S. Representative
  • Lyda Hill, Dallas philanthropist
  • Kay Bailey Hutchison, former U.S. Senator and permanent representative to NATO
  • David Kunkle, former Dallas police chief
  • Dr. Harry Robinson Jr., founder of the African-American Museum of Dallas

