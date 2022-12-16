Dallas Leaders Earn Mayor’s Distinguished Service Awards

Mayor Eric Johnson presented five Dallasites with the first-ever Mayor’s Distinguished Service Awards.

The award honors notable and significant contributions of Dallas residents to the city. The award is now the highest honor — other than the Key to the City — that is awarded to civilians by the mayor.

The awardees are as follows:

Eddie Bernice Johnson, U.S. Representative

Lyda Hill, Dallas philanthropist

Kay Bailey Hutchison, former U.S. Senator and permanent representative to NATO

David Kunkle, former Dallas police chief

Dr. Harry Robinson Jr., founder of the African-American Museum of Dallas