Faith Friday: Patti LaBelle Performing at Christmas Gala Fundraiser for Dallas Southern Pride

Dallas Southern Pride and Abounding Prosperity Inc. will host a Christmas Gala Fundraiser featuring special guest Patti LaBelle, world-renowned singer, actress, and businesswoman. The black-tie affair will include a host of entertainment for the evening, including a silent auction, raffles, champagne and cash bar, carving stations and heavy appetizers.

The Christmas Gala fundraiser will be from 8 to 11 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Fairmont Dallas.

Rounding out the weekend is a Gospel Brunch from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Fairmont Dallas. Brunch will be hosted by R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price and feature Le’Andria Johnson, gospel singer, and Yolanda Adams, gospel singer, actress, and morning show host.

“We help people year-round, but the holidays are a great time to show appreciation for those who support our cause and the community, as well as encourage continued advocacy and assistance because our job is not done yet,” said Kirk Myers-Hill, president of Dallas Southern Pride. “Contributing to Dallas Southern Pride and Abounding Prosperity allows us to continue to provide services to the community where no one gets turned away.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://dallassouthernpride.com/.