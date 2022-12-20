Lauro, HP Carry Momentum Into Tourney

Paris Lauro outscored Richardson Berkner by herself on Monday, and Highland Park remained unbeaten in the District 7-6A girls basketball standings.

Behind the 33-point outburst from the New Mexico signee, the Lady Scots secured their most lopsided victory of the season with a 69-25 road win over the Lady Rams.

Vivian Jin added 16 points and Audrey Walker had 11 for HP, which has won its three league games thus far by an average margin of 34.7 points.

Next up, the Lady Scots (13-5, 3-0) will face some nondistrict challenges at the Sandra Meadows Classic tournament on Dec. 28-30 in Duncanville. The 32-team field includes powerhouse programs from six different states.

HP will open tournament play with a first-round matchup against Harvard-Westlake from Los Angeles on Dec. 28 and will face either Frisco Liberty or Amarillo Palo Duro in its second game on Thursday.