Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Ben Weber (DABS event honorary co-chair), Marilyn Weber (DABS event honorary co-chair), Laura Bush (Great Contributor Award honoree), and Jim Ryan (DABS board chairman) PHOTO: Steve Foxall/Dallas Arboretum
Dallas Arboretum Honors Great Contributors

Rachel Snyder

The Dallas Arboretum’s annual Great Contributors Award dinner Nov. 15 honored former First Lady Laura Bush and former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison.

The award recognizes people who made a positive impact on the state, country, and world. Funds raised help the Dallas Arboretum fund the 100,000 school-age children who attend field trips, underwrite 25,000 tickets to provide access to the garden to those unable to pay, and provide upkeep for the 66-acre garden. Marilyn and Ben Weber served as honorary co-chairs of the event.

Sam Coats, The Honorable Kay Bailey Hutchison, Bailey Hutchison, Tom Gilchrist 
 Fred Hegi, Jan Hegi
PHOTOS: Steve Foxall/Dallas Arboretum

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

