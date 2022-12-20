Dallas Arboretum Honors Great Contributors
The Dallas Arboretum’s annual Great Contributors Award dinner Nov. 15 honored former First Lady Laura Bush and former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison.
The award recognizes people who made a positive impact on the state, country, and world. Funds raised help the Dallas Arboretum fund the 100,000 school-age children who attend field trips, underwrite 25,000 tickets to provide access to the garden to those unable to pay, and provide upkeep for the 66-acre garden. Marilyn and Ben Weber served as honorary co-chairs of the event.