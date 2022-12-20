Luka Dončić Foundation Plans Scottish Rite Holiday Surprise

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and his foundation planned and funded a holiday surprise party for pediatric patients at Dallas’ Scottish Rite for Children.

Approximately 200 pediatric patients gathered for a party Dec. 14 packed with gifts hand picked by Dončić, cookie decorating, ornament and gingerbread house making, face painting, a photo booth, holiday snacks, and more.

The Luka Dončić Foundation’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of children through play.

“I hope this makes them happy and puts a smile on their face,” Dončić said. “They are so brave and strong, and I want them to know I’m thinking of them during the holidays and wishing them all the best in the New Year.”

Dončić started this initiative last year in his hometown by devising a holiday surprise for young patients at a Ljubljana children’s hospital in Slovenia. Now, he calls Dallas his “second home,” so he wanted to bring the fun here, too.

“We loved seeing the children’s eyes light up and hearing their excitement when they received these generous gifts from Luka and his foundation,” said Stephanie Brigger, vice president of development at Scottish Rite for Children. “Scottish Rite is honored to be a part of Luka’s holiday giving and grateful for his help making the season merry and bright for our patients and staff.”

Dončić also gave 25 Scottish Rite healthcare workers two lower-bowl tickets to watch the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day.