Calling All Cars: Children Enjoy Shopping Buddies

Santa’s helpers wore badges on Dec. 13 while sharing Christmas joy with children in need.

More than 75 children got to shop alongside a Dallas police officer or firefighter at Target Cityplace, have some hot cocoa, and take a photo with Santa.

“This event is what the holiday season is all about,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. “While is event is all about the kids, it is special to our officers, seeing the smiles on their faces and making connections with local kids, building trust for years to come.”

The Dallas Police Department, Dallas Fire Rescue, Safer Dallas Better Dallas, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, ACT for Justice, and Target teamed up to make the Heroes and Helpers Event happen.

“Safer Dallas is thrilled to partner with this amazing group of community leaders and nonprofits to help transform the holiday season for some very special and deserving kids and their families,” said Courtney Underwood of Safer Dallas.

A Safer Dallas grant helped Target donate $100 gift cards to the children chosen in cooperation with Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center and ACT for Justice.