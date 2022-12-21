Preston Hollow Crime Reports Dec. 12-18

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHEELS WHISKED AWAY

How easy was it for a car thief to steal a woman’s car from the parking lot of Inwood Village before 9:19 a.m. Dec. 15? It was left running.

12 Monday

Before 10:51 a.m., a jerk threw dirt in a man’s window in the 6000 block of Averill Way.

13 Tuesday

A man’s property was stolen from the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center before 2:57 p.m.

Reported before 8:07 p.m.: abandoned property in the 6800 block of Royal Lane.

Someone stole from the Central Market in Preston Oaks shopping center at an unlisted time.

14 Wednesday

Before 12:54 p.m., a man’s property was stolen from his car in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

A robber attempted to snatch a woman’s purse at NorthPark Center before 1:41 p.m.

Two burglars worked together to break into a woman’s car and steal stuff before 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

A burglar entered a man’s Porsche and stole stuff from it before 5:09 p.m. in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A burglar stole a man’s property from his car parked in the 6100 block of Averill Way before 5:23 p.m.

15 Thursday

A reckless visitor caused damage to the window of a NorthPark Center retail store before 12:16 p.m.

Before 2:01 p.m., a NorthPark Center-dweller committed voyeurism.

Before 9:15 p.m., an unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A shoplifter stole from a retail store at Preston Royal at an unlisted time.

16 Friday

A drunk driver (who was also operating the vehicle with an invalid driver’s license) was caught before 12:55 a.m. in the 6300 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Another drunk driver was stopped before 1:21 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane.

A thief stole lawn care equipment from the flatbed of a truck before 12:23 p.m. in the 4600 block of Miron Drive.

Before 12:30 p.m., a shoplifter stole from NorthPark Center.

A man’s license plate was stolen off his car in the parking lot of NorthPark Center before 7:15 p.m.

Burglarized before 11:51 p.m.: a home in the 11700 block of Inwood Road.

A burglar broke into a woman’s home and stole jewelry before 10:52 p.m. in the 5300 block of Nakoma Drive.

Someone stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

17 Saturday

A drunk person got a public intoxication charge at Inwood Tavern before 1:49 a.m.

A burglar broke into a restaurant in the 5100 block of Lemmon Avenue and stole from it before 11 a.m.

An unknown burglar entered a home and damaged the garage door before 3:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Orchid Lane.

A woman was punched in the face at NorthPark Center before 5:05 p.m.

A shoplifter stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

18 Sunday

Stolen before 3:15 p.m.: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center.

Before 3:24 p.m., someone was caught with marijuana in the 6000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A thief stole from a woman in the parking lot of NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.