Panthers Sign to Play College Football

After claiming a fourth consecutive TAPPS Division I football title earlier this month, four Parish Episcopal seniors finalized their college destinations on Wednesday, the first day of the winter signing period for Division I football.

Standout safety Daniel Demery signed with Mississippi, defensive lineman Tre Williams signed with Stanford, offensive lineman Aidan Gilmore signed with Iowa State, and linebacker James Cave formally committed to Yale.

All four have started multiple seasons for the Panthers. The quartet played leading roles for a team that finished with a 12-1 record this year — including two victories over UIL state champions — and topped Plano Prestonwood 38-14 in the state title game on Dec. 2.