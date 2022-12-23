La Fiesta Makes Big Donations to Education Foundation, Other 2022 Beneficiaries

La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas gifted nearly $460,000 to its 2022 beneficiaries, including the Highland Park Education Foundation, which received $251,361.

In addition to using the money to continue such impactful legacy programs as Teacher Innovation Grants and Teacher of the Year financial awards, the foundation will support new critical needs in fine arts, school safety, student wellness, technology, and math.

“The Foundation is deeply grateful to La Fiesta and the hundreds of volunteers who work tirelessly to raise and gift these funds,” according to an announcement by Highland Park ISD.

La Fiesta also remains a Leadership Society donor of the Foundation’s Mad for Plaid campaign that invests in districtwide salary support.

Other 2022 beneficiaries include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, CARE Dallas, Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology, Connecting Point of Park Cities, Friends of the Highland Park Library, Friends of the University Park Library, HP Arts, Highland Park Literacy Festival, HPHS Community Services Council, HPHS Counseling Department, HPHS Student Council, HPHS Science and Technology Festival, HPHS Student Emergency Fund, Ashford Rise School of Dallas/Moody Family YMCA in the Park Cities, To Be Like Me, and Park Cities Heritage House at Dallas Heritage Village.