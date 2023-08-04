Out & About: Dallas CASA’s Parade of Playhouses Closing Party

Dallas CASA July 27 hosted a closing party for the designers, builders, and sponsors involved in the nonprofit’s signature fundraiser, Parade of Playhouses.

Parade of Playhouses, in which NorthPark shoppers can view and buy raffle tickets to win custom-built children’s playhouses, ran from July 14-30 and featured 13 original playhouses this year. Some of the playhouses included one modeled after a historic home in the Park Cities designed by noted architect Charles Dilbeck designed and built by Yvette Hightower’s Highland Park High School’s Moody Advanced Professional Studies (MAPS) environmental class in partnership with Lee Lewis Construction and Stantec, a cottage-style playhouse designed by LRO Residential, which builds homes in the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, and Devonshire, a Yellow Submarine playhouse, a playhouse modeled after the Hobbit, one modeled after a space ship, and more. This year’s parade grand marshal was KDC.

The closing party for Parade of Playhouses was July 27 at Design Within Reach at NorthPark Center.

“The creativity and imagination architects and builders have brought over the years blows my mind,” said Dave Kroencke, a Dallas CASA board member who founded Parade of Playhouses 28 years ago. “And we’re so lucky that NorthPark hosts the event each year. The exposure to so many people the event gains by being at NorthPark is invaluable.”

“NorthPark treats this event as their own and our mission as their own,” Kathleen LaValle, president and CEO of Dallas CASA, added. “We see the time and attention everyone puts into this event, but we also see the heart.

”In addition to the 13 playhouses available to win by raffle, NorthPark Center donated a $1,000 gift card, and the Dallas Mavericks donated four tickets to the season home opener game along with a jersey, miniature basketball, and photo all signed by Luka Doncic. Both packages were also available to win by raffle.

Other board members in attendance included Ardo Fuentes, Laura Losinger, Cynt Marshall, Retta Miller, Steven Penrose, Nicki Stafford, and Linda Swartz.

For more information, visit Dallas CASA’s website.

PHOTOS: Ray Carlin and Rosanne Lewis