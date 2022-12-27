A Foodie’s Dream: Dallas’ Chefs for Farmers’ Main Event

On a buzzing autumn evening at the 11th annual Chefs for Farmers’ Main Event at Old City Park, sweet aromas filled the air as chefs prepared tasty samples of their signature dishes.

The Dallas foodie event drew 3,000-plus on Nov. 6, the largest attendance in festival history.

North Texans lined up with anticipation with their adjoining wine cup lanyards.

Old City Park felt like the perfect place with a live DJ, multiple artisans, and more than 80 local and out-of-town chefs. At every corner, wine was nearby, and if wine isn’t your go-to, then beer, bourbon, seltzer, and even coffee were a-plenty.

With 150 food and beverage booths, it was food galore, making it hard to name a favorite dish.

My contenders included Oak Cliff’s “tacos de trompo.”

For dessert, vanilla ice cream layered with guava chunks and cream cheese and topped off with crispy Maria cookies, courtesy of the “Azucar” Ice Cream Company, was a hit.

There was a line for Chef Joshua Gianni’s “MFKIN Bao Bun,” and for a good reason. Gianni’s sofrito beef cheek, secret “good good” sauce, and fresh onion and cilantro, not to mention the chicharrones, sent me to Puerto Rico heaven.

“I had a short rib pastry that was delicious,” said first-time attendee Teresa Flaherty, there with her husband. The two gushed over their Paloma drinks, noting that despite long lines, it was still a pleasurable experience.

Other fun activities included an adult playground with life-size beer pong, a massive mustache see-saw, cornhole, and more. Returned guest and sponsor Eataly Dallas had its “Rosé Garden,” where guests enjoyed all things Italian cuisine.

This year’s event benefited the Seed Project Foundation’s McKinney Roots, raising nearly $40,000. Chefs for Farmers also joined forces with the team at Papa’s Steakhouse to present a surprise check of $14,000 to the North Texas Food Bank.

The festival’s commitment to serving the community and fighting hunger made the experience and every bite and sip even sweeter.

Sabrina Gomez, a Texas Woman’s University senior, interned with People Newspapers in the fall.