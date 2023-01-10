Friends of Bachman Lake Starts ‘Adopt-a-Shoreline’ Program

Bachman Lake is celebrating its 120th year with a new “Adopt-a-Shoreline” program.

The initiative, started by Friends of Bachman Lake, is designed for businesses or organizations to contribute to the park by committing to keep a portion of shoreline around the lake clean and free of debris.

“Groups should consider joining Adopt-a-Shoreline because it shows a commitment to North Dallas and to the environment,” Friends of Bachman Lake president Susanna Brown said.

Organizations that get involved will participate in clean-ups the first Saturday of each month and will report back on the number of volunteers and bags of trash collected. Signs will recognize the groups on their respective shorelines.

“It’s an easy way to contribute to the health and vibrancy of Bachman Lake Park,” the program’s flyer reads.

A one-time investment of $300 is required to cover the cost of personalized signage for groups.

To become a founding member, contact [email protected] or see www.friendsofbachmanlake.org/adoptashoreline for more information.