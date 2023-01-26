Thursday, January 26, 2023

Portion of Armstrong Avenue at Highland Drive to Reopen After Roadway Improvements

Rachel Snyder

A portion of westbound Armstrong Avenue at Highland Drive will reopen Jan. 31 after a brief, nearly two-week closure to facilitate roadway repairs.

The roadway repairs are part of the Lakeside Drive construction project. 

That project includes work on wastewater pipeline and roadway improvements from Armstrong Avenue to Beverly Drive, as well as landscape improvements to Lakeside Park.

The town of Highland Park and city of University Park partnered to split the costs of rehabilitating 3,400 linear feet of the Turtle Creek sanitary sewer interceptor line, the primary wastewater line for the town and city. The pipeline was originally built in the 1930s. The project will include the reconstruction of Lakeside Drive from Armstrong Avenue to Beverly Drive, along with some waterline improvements. 

