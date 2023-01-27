“Pretty Woman: The Musical” Debuts in Dallas

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on the beloved 1990 movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, made its North Texas debut and runs at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Feb. 5.

The musical includes many fan-favorite moments from the movie and, of course, the Roy Orbison and Bill Dee song “Oh, Pretty Woman” that inspired the film.

The musical stars newcomer Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis. It’s directed by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

If you can’t make it during its run in Dallas Pretty Woman: The Musical will head to the Bass Hall in Fort Worth from Feb. 7-12.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Broadway Dallas’ website.