Friday, January 27, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Arts Life Park Cities Preston Hollow 

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” Debuts in Dallas

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on the beloved 1990 movie starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, made its North Texas debut and runs at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Feb. 5.

The musical includes many fan-favorite moments from the movie and, of course, the Roy Orbison and Bill Dee song “Oh, Pretty Woman” that inspired the film.

The musical stars newcomer Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward and Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis. It’s directed by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

If you can’t make it during its run in Dallas Pretty Woman: The Musical will head to the Bass Hall in Fort Worth from Feb. 7-12.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Broadway Dallas’ website.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Vege Out at Addison’s Vegan Food Fest November 12

Kersten Rettig 0

Comings and Goings

Staff Report 0

‘Fashion in Residence’ at NorthPark Exhibit

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.