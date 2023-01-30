Custom Meats Practices the Art of the Cut

Lovers Lane butcher shop encourages Dallas to eat better beef

The new butcher shop on Lovers Lane is owned by your neighbors, a dynamic duo offering fresh cuts of quality meat for families that prioritize eating local.

Jeff Cutshall and his wife, Kate (the Bradfield Elementary PTA president), opened the first Custom Meats in a suburb of New York City, where they previously lived, in Connecticut.

When Jeff’s job moved the family to Dallas a few years ago, an eventual second location in their new neighborhood was an obvious consideration.

And as for the “whole animal butchery” concept? It’s what it sounds like it would be and involves the delivery of an entire animal to the shop.

The couple hired Raul Rubero as head butcher because of his deep education and understanding of various animals. His creative cuts allow the shop to monetize as much of the animal as possible.

“We seek to honor the animal and think of our display case as a canvas for a piece of art,” Cutshall said. “We painstakingly cut and trim the muscles and diligently place them in our display case silhouetted by our black butcher paper.”

Most ranches sourced are within 100 miles of the shop and operate with an organic mindset, like the beef from Stuart Ranch in nearby Saltillo. Cutshall and Rubero stress starting with superior-tasting meat from cattle grazing off quality land.

“Because at the end of the day, if it doesn’t taste good, then nothing else matters,” Cutshall said.

The Custom Meats experience involves customers being introduced to the entire animal and trying cuts that are new to them. Cutshall’s favorite, for example, is the Denver steak which comes off the Chuck primal.

“It’s beautifully marbled,” Cutshall explained. “Not as tender as a filet but not as firm as a strip and tastes amazing. And the best news is that it’s not priced like a premium cut.”

Another piece to look out for is the Oyster Cut, also known as the Butcher’s Cut (because they save it for themselves). It’s a pound or so of meat that comes from the back of the cow just above the rump. Quickly sear it and top with a dash of sea salt for a truly mind-blowing bite, Cutshall said.

Other items found at Custom Meats include bones for broth, house-made sausages, fresh whole milk, cheese, eggs, seasonal produce, and even dog food and chew toys.

Cutshall said he’s thrilled to open in and serve his community and looks forward to Custom Meats showcasing the difference in its model, how it operates, and what it has to offer.

“It’s a throwback to how most people used to shop for food,” Cutshall said. “I like to think that if you actually care about or enjoy cooking, understanding where your food comes from, and value high quality, then this is really the only concept you should patronize.”