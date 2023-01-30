HPMS Wrestlers Shine at State Tournament

Wrestlers from Highland Park Middle School took the team championship at the Texas Middle School state tournament on Jan. 28 in Grapevine.

Individual gold medalists for the Raiders included Jax Hanson at 86 pounds and Holden Jacobs at 106 pounds. E.W. Franklin, who lives in the Park Cities but wrestles for Shelton School, won at 80 pounds.

Other top-three finishers for HP included Elijah Pierce, Bennet Schults, and Lee Wagner. Some of the team’s top wrestlers will compete in tournaments for USA Wrestling this spring, including the Lonestar Nationals on Feb. 4 in North Richland Hills.