Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 23-29

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CARD COLLECTOR

A NorthPark Center visitor was caught with 18 credit cards, four identification cards, and one social security card on their person before 6:16 p.m. Jan. 26. The fraudster also stole from the shopping center.

23 Monday

A thief stole a woman’s things from her car before 11:09 a.m. in the Preston Forest Shopping Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a woman at an unknown time at Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A woman was assaulted at an unlisted time in the 6100 block of Northaven Road.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

24 Tuesday

A burglar used a tool to break a woman’s car window, entered, and stole property before 12:12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prestoncrest Church of Christ.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

25 Wednesday

A driver had unauthorized use of a Texas temporary tag before 12:25 a.m. in the 9300 block of Lemmon Avenue.

A thief stole from a home in the 8700 block of Glencrest Lane at an unlisted time.

Stolen at an unlisted time: property from someone at NorthPark Center.

26 Thursday

A fraudster used a man’s identification information and created fraudulent utility accounts before 2:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Inwood Road.

A disruptive visitor received a criminal trespass warning at Walmart in the 4100 block of the Lyndon B. Johnson Service Road.

A woman’s property was damaged at an unknown time in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.

A burglar forced entry into a vacant home and stole property at an unknown time in the 6500 block of Del Norte Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at Preston Forest Square at an unlisted time.

27 Friday

A drunk driver was caught before 2:03 a.m. in the 8900 block of Inwood Road.

Before 8:27 a.m., a reckless driver hit a man’s car and fled the scene without leaving identification information in the 7000 block of Briarmeadow Drive.

A known offender returned to Preston Center before 2:42 p.m. after receiving a criminal trespass warning.

Stolen before 4:59 p.m.: a woman’s catalytic converter from the 12900 block of Preston Road.

A man’s truck was stolen from the 8300 block of Chadbourne Road at an unknown time.

A burglar entered a man’s home in the 4800 block of Purdue Avenue and stole property at an unlisted time.

28 Saturday

A woman’s car was stolen before 1:39 a.m. from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

Stolen at an unknown time: a man’s catalytic converter in the 6500 block of Del Norte Lane.

A thief stole property from an outdoor area of Lovers Lane United Methodist Church at an unlisted time.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the 8100 block of Preston Road at an unknown time.

At an unlisted time, a man’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

29 Sunday

A mail delivery man was bit by a dog in the 5300 block of Royal Lane before 11:50 a.m.

An open building was reported before 12:24 p.m. in the 6600 block of Park Lane.