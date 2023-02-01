Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 23-29
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CARD COLLECTOR
A NorthPark Center visitor was caught with 18 credit cards, four identification cards, and one social security card on their person before 6:16 p.m. Jan. 26. The fraudster also stole from the shopping center.
23 Monday
A thief stole a woman’s things from her car before 11:09 a.m. in the Preston Forest Shopping Center parking lot.
A thief stole from a woman at an unknown time at Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.
A woman was assaulted at an unlisted time in the 6100 block of Northaven Road.
A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.
24 Tuesday
A burglar used a tool to break a woman’s car window, entered, and stole property before 12:12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prestoncrest Church of Christ.
A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.
25 Wednesday
A driver had unauthorized use of a Texas temporary tag before 12:25 a.m. in the 9300 block of Lemmon Avenue.
A thief stole from a home in the 8700 block of Glencrest Lane at an unlisted time.
Stolen at an unlisted time: property from someone at NorthPark Center.
26 Thursday
A fraudster used a man’s identification information and created fraudulent utility accounts before 2:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Inwood Road.
A disruptive visitor received a criminal trespass warning at Walmart in the 4100 block of the Lyndon B. Johnson Service Road.
A woman’s property was damaged at an unknown time in the 6300 block of Diamond Head Circle.
A burglar forced entry into a vacant home and stole property at an unknown time in the 6500 block of Del Norte Lane.
A thief stole from a woman at Preston Forest Square at an unlisted time.
27 Friday
A drunk driver was caught before 2:03 a.m. in the 8900 block of Inwood Road.
Before 8:27 a.m., a reckless driver hit a man’s car and fled the scene without leaving identification information in the 7000 block of Briarmeadow Drive.
A known offender returned to Preston Center before 2:42 p.m. after receiving a criminal trespass warning.
Stolen before 4:59 p.m.: a woman’s catalytic converter from the 12900 block of Preston Road.
A man’s truck was stolen from the 8300 block of Chadbourne Road at an unknown time.
A burglar entered a man’s home in the 4800 block of Purdue Avenue and stole property at an unlisted time.
28 Saturday
A woman’s car was stolen before 1:39 a.m. from the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.
Stolen at an unknown time: a man’s catalytic converter in the 6500 block of Del Norte Lane.
A thief stole property from an outdoor area of Lovers Lane United Methodist Church at an unlisted time.
A man’s vehicle was stolen from the 8100 block of Preston Road at an unknown time.
At an unlisted time, a man’s car was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
29 Sunday
A mail delivery man was bit by a dog in the 5300 block of Royal Lane before 11:50 a.m.
An open building was reported before 12:24 p.m. in the 6600 block of Park Lane.