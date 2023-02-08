Jesuit, HP, Swimmers Qualify for State

Jesuit Dallas junior William Savarese advanced to the Class 6A state swimming meet in two events after dominant performances at the Region II meet on Tuesday in Lewisville.

Savarese won a gold medal in boys 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 50.5 seconds, then followed up by taking gold in the 500 freestyle in 4:27.4.

His teammate, Leo Pelaez, was third in the 500 freestyle and will join Savarese at the state meet on Feb. 17-18 in Austin. Pelaez also qualified in the 200 freestyle.

Highland Park sophomore Angelina Huang earned a state berth with a third-place regional showing in the 100 backstroke. She will be the only representative at state for the Blue Wave.

In Class 5A, Hillcrest’s Katherine Yao qualified for state for the fourth consecutive year. She will represent the Panthers in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly after reaching the podium in both events at the Region III meet in Frisco.