HP Girls Complete Perfect Season in 7-6A

It wasn’t just that Highland Park finished an undefeated run through the District 7-6A girls basketball schedule on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots polished off a streak of complete domination in which all 14 victories came by double-digit margins. They never scored fewer than 55 points and never allowed more than 50. And they did it while moving up in classification prior to this season.

HP will look to carry that momentum into a Region I bi-district playoff matchup against Arlington Martin next week at a time and site to be determined.

The Lady Scots (25-7, 14-0) stretched their winning streak to 11 games with a 70-39 triumph over Lake Highlands in the regular-season finale. New Mexico signee Paris Lauro scored a game-high 25 points and HP sprinted out to a 40-16 halftime advantage. Ten players scored at least two points.