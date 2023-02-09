Hillcrest Honors Thomas, Retires No. 33

By Randy Jennings / Contributor

Grizzled veteran that he is after pounding the boards for 18 years in the NBA, it was still an emotional moment for Kurt Thomas when Hillcrest High School ceremoniously retired his basketball jersey number on Tuesday.

Thomas becomes the first Hillcrest alumnus to have that honor. Speaking to the crowd after the unveiling of a banner on the east wall of the school’s gym bearing his name and his Hillcrest number 33, Thomas paused as he caught glimpses of former teammates, coaches, and family members.

“The two years I played here, so many great memories,” Thomas said softly. “It’s an honor to be recognized. I am so happy.”

Thomas, 50, donned a fire-engine red sportscoat that he was presented signifying membership in the Hillcrest Alumni Association. His high school coach, Steve Scott, led the countdown until it was time to reveal the banner prior to the game against Thomas Jefferson.

Scott, now retired, said he vividly remembers the day Thomas walked into his office and told the coach he wanted to play basketball.

“He was 6-9 and about 165 pounds,” said Scott, who called Thomas one of his hardest working players.

In reflection, Thomas said Hillcrest played a big role in his life thanks to a decision to transfer from Carter.

“My best friend was already at Hillcrest and he told me how great the teachers and coaches were,” Thomas recalled. “Hillcrest was coming off a state championship in 1987 so we knew they had a chance to win. Also, the fact that I was playing on the JV at Carter and not starting had something to do with it.”

It was at Hillcrest, Thomas related, that he began to take school seriously.

On the basketball court, Hillcrest made the playoffs in both of Thomas’ seasons, with its deepest run coming in his senior campaign in 1989-90. After playoff wins over Adamson, The Colony and Lancaster, Hillcrest lost to eventual state champion Lincoln in the Class 4A Region II final, 54-48. Hillcrest led until Thomas fouled out with a minute remaining.

“I still think about that game,” Thomas said.

“So do I,” echoed Scott.

After graduating from Hillcrest, Thomas put together a stellar career at TCU, flourishing in his senior season under offensive-minded coach Billy Tubbs. In the 1994-95 season, Thomas was the NCAA Division I leader in scoring (28.9) and rebounding (14.1), becoming only the third player to accomplish that feat. In 87 games at TCU, Thomas averaged 17.4 points and nine rebounds.

“I was fortunate to play under some great coaches,’’ Thomas said. “Coach Scott, Coach Tubbs and also Moe Iba, my first coach at TCU. I got to meet and talk with Moe Iba’s dad, Hank Iba, who is the godfather in coaching.”

Thomas’ well-traveled NBA career featured stints with nine teams spread over parts of 18 seasons, including an ill-fated stopover with the Dallas Mavericks in 1997-98, when a stress fracture limited his participation to only five games.

It was with his next team, the New York Knicks, that Thomas put together his most productive seasons from 1999 to 2005.

Thomas played in 1,110 NBA regular season games, averaging 8.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. In addition, he appeared in 96 playoff games, posting numbers of 5.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, before retiring in 2013.

The oldest of Thomas’ four children is Kurt Thomas Jr., a 6-3 junior following in his father’s footsteps at Hillcrest after transferring from Parish Episcopal.

“It was all his decision,” the elder Thomas said. “He told me he wanted to break all my records and I told him to go for it.”

Hillcrest made the night complete by defeating Thomas Jefferson 67-48 with Thomas Jr. scoring seven points.