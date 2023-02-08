Walnut Hill, Thomas Jefferson to Celebrate New Campuses
Dallas ISD will hold two ceremonies this weekend to officially welcome home students and Dallas ISD team members to Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy.
The festivities will take place Saturday, Feb. 11, with a Thomas Jefferson building dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. and a Walnut Hill ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m.
Open house tours will also be taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both campuses.
The dedication and ribbon cutting will also be simulcast on the district’s Facebook page.