SMU Honors MLK During Dream Week

SMU hosted Dream Week in January to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The civil rights leader spoke at SMU at the invitation of the student senate March 17, 1966.

As part of the university’s traditional Dream Week commemoration, SMU President R. Gerald Turner, students, faculty, and staff participated in a Unity Circle on the steps of Dallas Hall on campus Jan. 18.

In addition to the Unity Circle, ​​the university’s office of social change and intercultural engagement hosted other events, including a campus-wide meal-packing event Jan. 20 and 21 in the Hughes-Trigg Student Center Ballroom benefiting the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children, a lunchtime lecture called “Woke: Dreaming With Your Eyes Open,” featuring SMU professor Ray Jordan Jan. 20, and more.