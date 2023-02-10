Faith Friday: Polyphony Coming to Temple Emanu-El For Concert

Polyphony, a nonprofit that seeks to connect Jewish and Arab Israelis, is coming to Temple Emanu-El for a concert with classical, Arab, and Israeli music performed by Polyphony artists.

The Polyphony Foundation will be joined for the concert by musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Temple’s own Cantors Vicky Glikin and Leslie Niren. The concert will be at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the synagogue. Register online to attend.

For more information about the concert and Polyphony, visit Temple Emanu-El’s website.