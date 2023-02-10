HP Tandem Tops Bass Boats at Ray Hubbard

Fishing might not have been top of mind for most Texans last weekend, but Highland Park sophomores Dylan Sorrells and Cullum Brown made the most of their time on the water.

The duo was the top boat in a tournament on Feb. 4 at Lake Ray Hubbard, helping the HP bass team earn a team victory. Sorrells and Brown weighed an overall catch of 20.26 pounds.

Senior teammates Will Mabus and Hayden Craven placed third with a total weight of 14.45 pounds. HP has one more regular-season tournament remaining on Feb. 25 at Lake Lewisville.