Phoenix Crown Returns Scheffler to No. 1

Although he hails from the Park Cities, golf superstar Scottie Scheffler apparently feels right at home in Arizona.

Scheffler returned to the site of his first PGA Tour victory and defended his title on Sunday at the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona — about 20 miles east of the site of Super Bowl LVII later the same day.

The former Highland Park standout, who returned to his spot atop the Official World Golf Ranking, fired a final-round score of 65 to secure a two-shot win over Canada’s Nick Taylor.

Scheffler’s payout of $3.6 million was more than double his winner’s check from a year ago as part of the tour’s revamped purse structure for featured events on the calendar.

In 2022, Scheffler followed up the Phoenix victory with triumphs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida and WGC Match Play in Austin, then the Masters — all in a span of two months.